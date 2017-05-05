President Buhari Attends Friday Prayers

Contrary to the malicious rumours being peddled by some Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja stepped out to joine hundreds of Muslim faithful to perform the 2-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President, who was in white traditional attire with a cap to match, came into the mosque at about 1.23p.m.ho was in white traditional attire with a cap to match, came into the mosque at about 1.23p.m.

NAN reports that the appearance of the President at the mosque put to rest the rumours being peddled by some Nigerians in the social media that the President’s health had deteriorated to the extent that he was being assisted before taking his meals.

The President, who came out of the mosque after the prayer, asked for the whereabout of his Personnel Assistant on Photography, Mr Bayo Omoboriowo.

President Buhari had initially planned to receive President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic today before the visit was rescheduled at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina in a statement on Thursday night said all arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

He said the President was to attend the Juma’at prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement.

“A new date for the visit will be announced in due course,’’ Adesina said.

NAN reports that those who joined the President at the mosque included some cabinet ministers and members of the National Assembly, Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Others at the mosque were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu; the Director-General of the Department of State Service and other muslim faithful.

