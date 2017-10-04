Popular Benin Musician, Osayomore Joseph kidnapped, wife shot

Some gun wielding men have kidnapped popular Benin musician, Osayomore Joseph in his Oko residence in Benin City.

The veteran musician was abducted at his residence on Tuesday after performing at the Oba of Benin coronation anniversary.

According to former PMAN chairman, comedian and musician, Maleke Idowu, Sir Osayomore Joseph who is not feeling too well, was taken away by the kidnappers in a motorcycle.

Maleke added that his wife was also shot and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Benin.

The Edo State police command have commenced investigation and have promised to rescue him

Share on: WhatsApp

Comments

comments