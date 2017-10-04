Wednesday , October 4 2017
Home / Entertainment / Music / Popular Benin Musician, Osayomore Joseph kidnapped, wife shot
Osayomore Joseph

Popular Benin Musician, Osayomore Joseph kidnapped, wife shot

Charles Igbinidu 5 hours ago Music Leave a comment

Share
+1
Share

Some gun wielding men have kidnapped popular Benin musician, Osayomore Joseph in his Oko residence in Benin City.

The veteran musician was abducted at his residence on Tuesday after performing at the Oba of Benin coronation anniversary.

According to former PMAN chairman, comedian and  musician, Maleke Idowu, Sir Osayomore Joseph who is not feeling too well, was taken away by the kidnappers in a motorcycle.

Maleke added that his wife was also shot and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Benin.

 

The Edo State police command have commenced investigation and have promised to rescue him

 

Share
+1
Share

Comments

comments

Tags

About Charles Igbinidu

Charles Igbinidu is a Public Relations practitioner in Lagos, Nigeria

Check Also

Beyonce gives birth to twins

35-year-old U.S popular singer, Beyonce, has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved