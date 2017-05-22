Some Politicians Want To Kill The President – Buhari’s Aide Raises Alarm

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Sunday alleged that some members of the political elite in Nigeria travelled to Niger Republic and India among other countries to hire marabouts to ensure the President dies.

She claimed that the same set of people also engaged pastors and bishops to pray for the President’s death and that the religious leaders resorted to attacking Buhari when he did not die despite their prayers.

Onochie disclosed this on her Facebook page just as the President’s latest medical vacation entered its second week.

She however did not disclose the identities of the politicians and the pastors she claimed were hired.

The presidential aide said there must be a reason why the politicians did not want to see Buhari in power.

She said that was why they rigged him out in his first three shots at the Presidency and now they wanted him dead after he got his victory at the 2015 presidential election with the support of the card readers introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Onochie alleged that before the election, when it was obvious that Buhari would win, the politicians “scammed” former President Goodluck Jonathan to postpone the election so that they could further empty the treasury.

She wrote, “There must be a reason why some members of the political elite in Nigeria do not want to see President Muhammadu Buhari in power. They rigged him out of elections in the past and now that Nigerians overpowered them with the support of the card reader, they want him dead.

“In 2015, when it was obvious the electorates had their eyes set on him, they scammed President Jonathan to postpone the election and to further empty the Nigerian treasury so they could ‘buy’ more electorates.

“But they knew Nigerians were not ready to be bought so they pocketed the campaign loot. Those who took part in the scamming of ex-President Jonathan, are being asked to cough up and the junkiest of them all, is cursing and swearing because he is being held accountable.

“Transition was a scam. Financial books were cooked. They tried to cover up their financial wickedness and recklessness against this nation. They hired some school dropouts, products of their 16 years of mis-governance across the nation, to try to disrupt the nation.

“And then they hired red, green, blue, and all shades of media outfits to unleash a coordinated attack on his government. Bravely, he soldiers on.

