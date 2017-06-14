Police Vow To Sustain Peace In Niger State

Niger State Police Command has assured the people of its readiness to sustain their peaceful coexistence and guard them against mischief makers and purveyors of hate speeches.

The police said they were ready to sustain an atmosphere that is devoid of tribal, religious and political differences.

Mr Muazu Zubairu, the state Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the command has introduced new security measures to protect lives and property.

He said residents should go about their lawful businesses without fear and promptly report any suspicious attempt to disrupt the peace to relevant security agencies.

Zubairu said it was imperative for law abiding residents to support the police with vital information to stop and apprehend criminal elements in their communities

