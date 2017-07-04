Police tells Ikorodu residents to always carry valid ID Cards

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday directed all residents and visitors to Ikorodu area of the state to always have a valid means of identification on their persons.

The directive follows the brutal killings of residents of the community by the reprehensible Badoo cultists. Members of the cult have allegedly killed over 26 people in the last 12 months.

Police said it had arrested 138 suspected members of the cult, who are currently assisting in investigations into the cult’s activities.

The Lagos Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement on Monday explained that the directive had become necessary due to the series of police operations in the area.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command would like to inform members of the public, especially residents in Ikorodu and environs, that from henceforth, everybody moving around that part of the state — residents, students or workers — should always have on them a valid form of identification.

“This has become important and necessary because of the series of police operations lined up in the area by the Lagos State Police Command led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.

“The Lagos State Police Command is deeply concerned about the criminal activities in the area which is not only unlawful but also affecting the integrity of the state.

“The planned police operations demand residents carry on them a valid form of identification which will be verified, in order not to be restricted or face apprehension as adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the safety of every Nigerian throughout the state by the police and other security agencies.

“This order takes immediate effect from the 4th of July, 2017.”

Comments

comments