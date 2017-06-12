Police Inspector Caught With 49 Bags Of Indian Hemp In Lagos

A police inspector, Bola Adigun, was on Monday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged hard drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency had slammed a three-count of conspiracy, drug trafficking and willfully obstructing security agents from carrying out their official duties.

The prosecution alleged that the accused committed the offences alongside Vwoke David, who is still at large, on May 25.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, the accused had conspired with another man to transport 49 large bags containing weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa of about 2.34 kg on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He alleged that the accused, who was armed with a Jericho Pistol loaded with rounds of ammunition, willfully obstructed officers of the NDLEA in performing their duties.

This contravened the provisions of Sections 14(c), 19 and 49(B) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The police inspector, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, Justice Olatoregun, admitted the accused to a bail of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

The judge said each of the sureties must be owners of landed property in Lagos with three years tax clearance.

She ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison pending when his bail condition would be met.

The case has been adjourned until June 27 for commencement of trial.

