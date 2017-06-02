Police Arrest Serial Killers In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has smashed a serial killer syndicate and arrested four members of the gang.

The gang, according to the police authorities, was responsible for several extrajudicial killings across the state, including the killing of two people about three weeks ago.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Garba Umar, disclosed this while addressing the press during a media briefing at the police headquarters in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said that relying on intelligence, the police arrested four suspected members of the syndicate.

Umar said he recently held a meeting with the Myetti Allah group which denied knowledge of the syndicate responsible for the killings of kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

He said, “During my last stakeholders’ meeting with various Myetti Allah groups in the state, I enjoined them to disclose the identities of the groups allegedly behind a series of extrajudicial killings of suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state and they vehemently denied knowledge of such syndicates.

“The groups usually take the law into their own hands, go to villages in their hundreds and abduct their victims to unknown destinations and kill them extrajudicially on mere allegations.

“When the situation continued unabated, the command set up a special team with the sole mandate to unravel the syndicate behind these dastardly acts with a view to bringing them to justice.

“However, on 26/5/2017 at about 0600hrs, following painstaking surveillance operations, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit smashed a syndicate either known as BABELI or GAMA KAI and arrested the following suspects at Runde Mountain Bauchi.”

The police boss gave the names of the suspects as Adamu Abubakar, male (52) (gang leader), Muhammad Lawan, male (52), Ahmadu Gambo, male (38) and Mohammed Tukur, male (50), all of Galambi Ward of Bauchi State.

He said two fabricated guns were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, one Musa Umaru, 38, of Barnawa village, Bauchi whom they abducted with the intent to kill extrajudicially was also rescued.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the same gang abducted and killed one Tambaya Jauro and one Ahmadu Musa at Miya District of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State on 11/05/2017,” he stated.

