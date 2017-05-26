How We Plan To Sack Obaseki – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo State, Mr. James Ifaluyi-Ogbeide, has revealed plans by the party leadership to sack Governor Godwin Obaseki through the Supreme Court.

Mr. Ifaluyi-Ogbeide said the plot to use a Supreme Court justice was hatched at a meeting of PDP leaders held in Port-Harcourt.

Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City, the PDP chieftain said he decided to raise the alarm to stop desperate plans by the party leadership to manipulate the electoral victory of Governor Obaseki at the Supreme Court.

Ogbeide said the leadership of PDP have set-aside huge sum of money to procure victory at the apex court.

He alleged that the Supreme Court justice from the South-South zone has offered to assist the party to upturn the electoral victory of Obaseki just as was done in the case of Rivers and Awka-Ibom states.

According to him, “The discovery of most unholy scheme by the People’s Democratic Party to pervert the course of justice and condemn the people of Edo as many years of ungodly wretchedness and black misrule as possible

“It has come to my knowledge that a terrible séance held recently in Port Harcourt consisting nefarious characters loyal to the People’s Democratic Party. The fiendish meeting, which was assembled by top PDP members and had in attendance stakeholders in Edo state governorship was conveyed to analyse how to sabotage the mandate of the people of the state.”

