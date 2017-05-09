Phyno Ventures Into Acting

Phyno makes acting debut, joins Onyeka Owenu, Chika Okpala, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie on set of Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lion Heart”

Phyno has been revealed as the latest addition to the cast of the anticipated movie “Lion Heart”.

The rapper is making his acting debut alongside his friend and colleague, Peter Okoye, in the movie which is also Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut.

A star-studded movie, “Lion Heart” stars Chika Okpala, Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

The upcoming movieis written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, and follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

“LionHeart” is Nnaji’s second movie from her production company, The Entertainment Network (TEN), which was founded in partnership with Chinny Onwugbenu.

