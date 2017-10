Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, joined the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Former interim president Ernest Shonekan, Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter S. N. Onnoghen and National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun at the Independence Anniversary Service at the National Christian Centre Abuja, yesterday evening October 1st.

See more photos below: