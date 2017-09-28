Photos From Ayo Fayose’s Presidential Declaration In Abuja

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State will, today (Thursday), publicly declare his presidential ambition.

Fayose is billed to declare his presidential ambition in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He is billed to make his declaration at Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja

According to Fayose Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Ekiti Governor is seeking to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

The ceremony was attended by former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Iyiola Omisore and other party members. Conspicuously absent at the declaration were the National leaders of the party. See more photos below…

