Pete Edochie Finally Receives His Gratuity From Anambra Govt After 19 Years Of Service

Malena Onoruvwe 4 hours ago Celebrities

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has finally received his gratuity from the Anambra state government for his 19 years of service.

The 70-year-old actor who retired as the Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) in 1998, was on Wednesday paid his long outstanding gratuities from the office of the Anambra state Accountant General.

He was paid alongside other retirees including former Director General of the organisation, Boniface Offokaja who equally retired in 1998.

After receiving his cheque, he told journalists; “Many of us have lost hope that we will ever receive our gratuities. Despite our meritorious service to Anambra state, successive governments chose to neglect us. What Governor Willie Obiano has done today is remarkable. We are praying for him because he is a compassionate governor.”

