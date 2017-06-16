PDP Is Above Individual Interest – Fayose

By Ogunojemite Ayodele

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said that, the interest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is above that of any individual party member while maintaining that all members of the party must be guided by its supremacy.

The governor made this known on Thursday after a meeting held at his residence in Ekiti state where he played host to other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum and some party stalwarts.

Gov. Fayose while addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting revealed that, all members are resolved to remain confident, committed and loyal to the PDP believing that the Party which is more democratic than any other in the country, will be united towards winning elections at all levels in 2019.

On the pending Appeal at the Supreme Court, Governor Fayose stressed that the Party leaders are hopeful that the forthcoming Judgment will further unite them. To buttress, he declared that the court outcome will be that of no winner and no vanquished position to the supremacy of the party.

The Chairman reassured Party members of their continuous agreement to work together for the overall success of the PDP and democracy.

The Meeting was well attended and it had the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, and the host Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose. Other Party leaders include: Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Chief T. A. Orji, former Governor of Abia State, Chief. Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo State, former Ministers of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, and a host of other Party stalwarts.

