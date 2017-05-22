Pastor Calls God On Phone During Deliverance Service

We’ve heard of some congregants with insecticide. We’ve also heard of a pastor who asked his members to eat grass and another who made them drink rat poison. The latest religious stunt being pulled by a pastor is a telephone conversation with God done in front of congregants.

Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International Ministries Church filmed himself having a telephone conversation and he claimed he was speaking “directly with God”. Lol. Oh goodness!

In the video shared online, the pastor claimed he has the direct phone contact of Jesus and he made the call while his congregation gave a rousing applause. He paced up and down the church hall as he carried on the conversation with God while a woman knelt in front of the church.

“Hello‚ is this heaven?” the pastor was heard saying as he held the phone to his ear.

“I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor speaks into his phone. “Ahh. Oh‚” he says‚ listening intently. “I should ask her who is Sibo‚” he says aloud.

“What else papa God?” the pastor asked on the phone moments later. He then listens again then relays another message to the woman on her knees‚ with her hands raised.

“God is telling me to ask you why he is showing a heart. He is saying we should pray for your children‚ two of them … He is saying one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic.”

His congregation began yelling in jubilation at this point and the pastor screams “heaven is online”. He ends off the phone call saying to the woman‚ “Your story has changed”.

Later, in an interview with Bulawayo 24, the pastor said that he would share God’s number soon so that anyone could call him.

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/H2cKspAkVu4

