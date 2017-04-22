Osinbajo panel on NIA DG, Babachir to meet in secret

The Osinbajo Committee announced by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engineer Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke will hold its proceedings behind closed doors.

The three-man panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Attorney-General & Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Rtd Major General Babagana Munguno as members. said today it has “commenced its work in earnest”.

However, the committee said its proceedings will be closed to the public, to ” avoid speculations, allow for full disclosure and enhance the pace of proceedings”.

It promised to conduct its work with utmost diligence and without fear or favour.

The Committee announced its modus operandi in a statement by Laolu Akande, the SSA Media to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The panel will investigate allegations of legal and due process violations made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“In the discharge of its work, the panel is expected to invite all relevant officials and private individuals who may be connected to both cases.

“It will also obtain and scrutinise documents that may throw some light on the issues raised in both cases,”Akande said.

The panel is expected to submit its report to the President at the expiration of the 14-day deadline

