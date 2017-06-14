Wednesday , June 14 2017
Osinbajo Meets South East leaders Over Anti-Igbo threat:

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting with leaders from the South East in continuation of his consultations over the recent quit notice handed down to people of Igbo extraction to leave the northern part of the country.

He had on Tuesday met with leaders of thought from the Northern part of the country on the same issue.

Osinbajo told his guests that the consultations were necessary, and important, because of recent events in the country.

He recalled that there had been loud and sometimes hostile agitations by youths in the South East, calling for secession from Nigeria.

He added that there was the recent ultimatum by a group of youths from the North, asking South Easterners living in the North to leave by October 1.

“I firmly believe that we ought to address these agitations and proclamations urgently and decisively,” the Acting President told his guests on Wednesday.

 

