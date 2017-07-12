Wednesday , July 12 2017
Osinbajo leaves Abuja House in London for the homeward journey. Reuters photo

Osinbajo keeps mum after meeting Buhari, to brief the Nation

Charles Igbinidu 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo spent one hour with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in London and then swiftly left to begin the journey home.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo arrived in the night at the Abuja House, where Buhari has been living since he arrived 8 May, from Nigeria for medical vacation.

Osinbajo on arrival at Abuja House in London on 11 July to see President Buhari. Photo Reuters

Osinbajo spent one hour and left without making any comment on his meeting with President Buhari.

Spokesman for the Acting President tweeted after the visit that information about what transpired will be made known soon. He said “it was a good meeting”.

