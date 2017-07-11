Osinbajo Approves 19 Judges For National Industrial Court

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court.

The approval by the Acting President was based on the recommendation made to him by the National Judicial Council.

A statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, disclosing this on Tuesday, said the new judges appointed from 19 states of the federation would be sworn-in on Friday.

The newly appointed judges with their states of origin are, Targema John Iorngee (Benue), Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa), Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers), Kado Sanusi (Katsina), Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun), Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun) Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos), Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom) and Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi) .

Others are, Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo), Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu), Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger), Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa), Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno), Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano), Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba), Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau), Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto), and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa).

The NJC statement read in part, “They will be sworn-in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, on Friday, 14th July, 2017, by 3.00pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Comments

comments