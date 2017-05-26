OKOROCHA REJECTS FG APPOINTMENT

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has rejected the appointment of his second daughter, Uju Anwuka, by the Federal Government as a member of the Board of the Federal College of Education Technology, Omoku, Rivers state.

Okorocha said this in a statement issued in Owerri on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The governor alleged that the appointment was not done in a good faith, describing it as an “unbridled mischief.”

Okorocha claimed that he heard of the appointment like every other Nigerian, alleging that nobody consulted him before announcing his daughter’s name as a board member of the federal institution.

He said that alongside his daughter and the entire family, he rejected the appointment, asserting that whoever was behind it had an ulterior motive and that it looked “suspicious.”

The statement reads in part, “To the governor, the appointment was obviously not done in good faith. Whoever was the brain behind the appointment did so out of unbridled mischief.

“Otherwise, the person behind the appointment would have had the courtesy of either informing the father or the mother.

“The truth of the matter is that the governor’s daughter does not need the appointment. The governor has therefore asked whoever was behind the appointment to withdraw it, since the daughter would not have needed the appointment, even if he had not become governor.

“Indeed, the governor has the feeling that whoever was behind the appointment did it with something else at the back of his or her mind; otherwise, the person would have acted well his or her part by informing him or the mother, or even the daughter herself.

“The daughter and the entire family reject the appointment.”

Okorocha daughter’s is married to the son of the current Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.

Comments

comments