Obasanjo Weds In Lagos Against Mother’s Warnings

The traditional wedding of the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo and Tope Adebutu was held on Thursday at the Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries and friends of Chief Obasanjo and Adebutu.

Wife of the former President, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo, had filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son, Olujonwo, but lost.

Justice Lateefa Okunnu dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit.

Recall that few days ago, Obasanjo’s wife, Taiwo, declared that the former nation’s leader is “under a spell’.

​The groom’s mother ​in April, ​filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding scheduled for May 11.

Ex-President Obasanjo and the father of the bride, Sir Kessington Adebutu, promoter of Premier Lotto known as “Baba Ijebu” are respondents to the suit.

​Speaking on the saga, Madam Taiwo told The Sun​ why she took the legal option.

She said: “I am not a mad woman and the young man we are talking about is my firstborn and my only son. I have two children, a male and a female. It has been my desire for him to get married and I get to see his children.

“My second child is married with children too, so it is my strongest desire to see him marry and have children. I will tell you the history of his birth. This boy is not an accidental birth, he is not a child I woke one day, and told my husband that I was pregnant.

​”​I went through some delay and there were prophecies that he would come and we should name him Abraham.​ ​I respect the prophecies of God too much and before the arrival of this girl that he is supposed to marry, we were warned that whenever the time came for him to marry, he should not marry with fanfare. We were told he should not have any elaborate celebration until after his 34th birthday.

​”​Strangely enough, no wedding came up until he is about to clock 34 on the first of June and we were warned that any elaborate thing should be done after his 34th birthday.

​”​I am not saying that there should be no wedding. Before this girl came into the scene there was a prophecy that foretold that this girl would come to cause problem. We have been warned that he should just marry quietly and go home.

​”​You see he didn’t go and court this girl. My twin brother who has now turned to a Judas and a Goliath controlling both families introduced this girl to him. He is the one fueling the problems.

​”​Initially, my son said he wasn’t interested in the girl because she is so fat and that he wanted a slim person. After a year, I didn’t hear anything again and I went to see this girl. To see how she looked and I saw her and told him that she would slim down.

​”​But he insisted that after having children, she would balloon the more, but I convinced him that my mother too is robust. I told the girl that I would go and pray about it; that maybe God would touch his heart and change his mind about it. He didn’t consent initially. Immediately he accepted, I introduced him to the father and not that he courted her.

​”​He didn’t court her at all. When the marriage issue came up I went to Tope’s mother, Rosemary Da Costa. Tope is the only child of the mother. I went to talk to her and explain to her the prophecy we received long before the daughter came on board. I told the mother and her daughter that we should defer the elaborate wedding till after June, but they refused.

“After the introduction, I was asking for the date and I didn’t know they were hiding it from me. It was after I pressured them that I heard that 11th and 13th had been chosen. So, I called and sent text to Daddy Adebutu that the date should be shifted.

“I also spoke to my twin brother who is now the Goliath of this family that they should shift the date. They were tossing me about. At the end of the day they didn’t change the date because they said there was nothing anybody could do about it. However, to be fair, Daddy Adebutu is a good man and he has no hand in all these manipulations.”

​Asked what steps she has taken it since others are insisting on the date, Obasanjo’s wife said she has been praying about it.

“I am telling the truth that I didn’t make this up. I want to ask you because you can call me a liar and you can say many unprintable things about me but I want you to note that the Almighty God cannot be moved and nobody can make him a liar.

“Mind you, the Almighty God knows those who are behind the date and God who gave me this prophecy cannot die because he lives forever. You see, no one can make God a liar and the truth will unfold soon because to them I am a liar, to them

“I am a nobody, to them I don’t have money and to them they have the greatest power and connection in this Nigeria. They can do and undo but they have forgotten one fact that no human being is like God”.

​On the position of her hiusband over the issue​, Mrs Taiwo responded thus: “​He is under a spell. Kenny Martins is the one controlling him and controlling the Adebutu family. The girl is an only child and she doesn’t have any other child but to her the marriage is more important than the future of these children.

​”​Rosemary Dacosta and her daughter have openly displayed utter contempt for the warnings of Jehovah for the life of my son Olujonwo. And Kenny Martins supports all these too. This is sheer open display of wicked arrogance and they have laid a powerful siege on the life of my son, Olujonwo. It is very strange to me because the marriage ceremony is only for two days and their future is there forever.​”​

​Reminded that ​Kenny Martins is ​her ​twin brother​, Obasanjo’s wife recalled that she to him several times to plead but he would not listen.

​”​You know the problem he had on the police equipment thing sometime ago? I had prophecies too and I went to tell him but he told me to shut up. Now when this happened I reminded him about it but he didn’t listen to me. So this is not a wedding ceremony it is the perfect agenda designed by the powers and principalities of hell.

​”​They are masquerading as human beings and they will be using my son’s​ ​wedding as a platform to send people to their early graves. If not why are they so desperate about that date?

​”I am the only one agitating for a change in the wedding date​.​ I am the mother of the one who was given the prophecy and I was the one who was given the child. Like I told you, he didn’t just come like that, I had him through a prophecy.

​”​Everybody now is after Baba Ijebu’s money and so the issue of God means nothing to them. All they see is the money and they are all after a big, flamboyant wedding to show off.

Asked to reveal whether she is planning to disrupt the wedding, Madam Taiwo replied: “I am not going into the ceremony. I am going to place people on the sidewalk. I am going to have a demonstration and we will not be obstructing any traffic or destroying anything.

​”​I call them the Jehosphat demonstrators. You know they are more than me; I will be on the road to sing and dance to praise the Almighty God. We are going to have drummers, we are going to have people there with me and we will be carrying placards​”​.

