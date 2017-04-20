Notorious Armed Robber Meets Tragic End In Calabar

Men of the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Cross River State Police Command has shot dead a wanted criminal identified as Stephen Etim Edet at Moore road in Calabar on Wednesday morning, April 19.

The deceased, a member of a notorious robbery gang who has been terrorizing the city for years escaped with his men following a robbery attack at a housing estate.

Stephen was said to have been trailed and chased by the SARS patrol team from Bayside, Marina where he had crossed the Atakpa gully control site into the Police Barracks at Moore road and hid in someone’s apartment after threatening the occupants.

According to an eye witness, shortly after SARS arrived the area in pursuit of the criminals, there was a gun duel which left Stephen dead and some other members of his gang injured.

