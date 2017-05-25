Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, barred from practice in Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu’s controversial lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye has been barred from practice in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers which punishes misconduct among lawyers, has barred Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye, a former US-based Nigerian lawyer from practicing in Nigeria.

The controversial lawyer who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct in 2013 relocated to Nigeria to continue his practice. He was part of the legal team who facilitated the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB from Kuje prison.

According to Sahara Reporters, the (LPDC) ordered the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 23rd of May to strike out Mr. Ugwuonye’s name.

The order followed a case in which he was accused of having failed to disclose his personal interest in a property he was briefed to obtain letters of Administration for, which involved a widow.

In 2016, he had been listed among others facing disciplinary action before the LPDC over fraudulent activities. The list was published as an advertorial signed by LDPC Secretary H.A. Turaki

J.S. Okutepa (SAN), the Chief Prosecutor of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) at the LPDC is said to have found Ugwuonye liable for fraud and promised to give details of the direction of LPDC in due course.

Barrister Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye was given 28 days to appeal the ruling of the LPDC.

