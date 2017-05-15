Nigerians Deserve To Know How Recovered Loots Will Be Spent – Pastor Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged the federal government to make public public, its plan on how to spend recovered loots.

Adeboye while speaking at a special prayer and thanksgiving for officials and private sector in Lagos said Nigerians deserve to know how recovered loots are used.

He also said that the amount of funds recently recovered from the present administration is huge and a sign of moral degeneration across Nigeria.

“We need all stakeholders to team up together to keep drumming the support for the return of our moral standard for us to have a more humane society,” Pastor Adeboye said.

“Let us bring back the songs, rhythms and poems that talk about good moral lifestyle and celebrate people with high moral integrity for others to learn,” he said

The Pastor also condemned the media trial by the anti-corruption agencies.

He said the such attempt by these agencies are unnecessary and could smear the names of innocent people.

“The anti- corruption agencies should be properly funded and empowered so that they can do thorough investigation on alleged corrupt cases rather than swim up unhealthy public sentiments in name of fighting corruption,” Adeboye said.

