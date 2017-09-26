Nigerian Self Acclaimed Self-Made Millionaire, Jailed For Trying To Kill A Man He’s Owing .

Tuesday , September 26 2017
City trader who claimed to be a self-made millionaire has been jailed in the U.K, after he tried to mow down a man he owed money to.

As reported by the Mail Online, cash-strapped Elijah Oyefeso, 23, attacked creditor, Dennis Ofosu, during a row over a debt, outside the Goals soccer centre in Southampton.

Oyefeso, who once boasted that he earned £90,000-a-month, was said to owe Mr. Ofosu cash after borrowing it to buy a Land Rover. The self-taught trader was heard telling his victim: “If you were in London, I would kill you,” before ramming his Toyota Prius into the ex-soldier and throwing him onto the bonnet.

Oyefeso was jailed for two and a half years after being convicted of dangerous driving and possessing a weapon in a public place, at Southampton Crown Court. The convict, who claimed he started his trading company with a student loan after dropping out of Buckingham University, represented himself at the trial.

The trader has previously boasted of his luxurious lifestyle on social media, posing alongside a fleet of sports cars in a series of smug snaps. He flaunted his wealth to his 30,000 Instagram followers, showing off a gold Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls Royce Wraith and Bentley Continental.

Oyefeso also featured in the Channel 4 TV show ‘Rich Kids Go Shopping’, in which he was filmed as he traded online, making £1,000 in just 15 minutes. But, Jamie Gammon, defending, said that while his client conveyed a champagne lifestyle online, his finances told a drastically different story.

Judge Christopher, Parker QC, condemned Oyefeso’s actions and accused him of lying about his business acumen and wealth. He said: “You portrayed yourself as a very successful trader within the financial market. Clearly, this is not the case.”

