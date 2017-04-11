Tuesday , April 11 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Naira Fall: Pastor Adeboye Curses Perpetrators

Naira Fall: Pastor Adeboye Curses Perpetrators

ayo 3 hours ago Local News, News Leave a comment

 

Due to the naira unprecedented freefall in value against the US Dollar, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has placed a curse on those behind it.

The anointed man of God made the comment while preaching at a special Sunday service organized by RCCG Region 11, Ikoyi/Victoria Island family, at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

‘Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it.’ He declared.

Reacting over the recent outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis which is currently being reported in 19 states so far, the Pastor urged his congregation to bring their young ones for anointing against the deadly disease.

Comments

comments

Tags

About ayo

Check Also

How militants killed Army Captain, 4 Policemen in Ikorodu

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppThe Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved