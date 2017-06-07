Wednesday , June 7 2017
N2bn fraud: Court adjourns ex-Adamawa Governor Over The N2bn Fraud Suit To Sep 19

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the ongoing trial of former Adamawa governor, Mr Umaru Fintiri, until Sept. 19, for the continuation of cross- examination of the prosecution witness.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date following agreement of counsel that a long date be taken.

They noted that the defence has a large volume of documents to make available to the prosecution to peruse.

The September date was also picked because the court would begin its annual vacation in July, and the witness is resident in Adamawa and not Abuja.

At the resumed trial, Mr Ibrahim Welye, a prosecution witness, insisted that he stood by the contents of a petition he wrote against the former governor.

Welye, a former Secretary to Adamawa State Government), on May 3, admitted to writing a petition to the EFCC on May 11, 2015.

The witness further told the court that he stood by the contents of his petition because he had taken the time to verify all the allegations he made in the petition.

Fintiri was arraigned by EFCC on a five-count bordering on money laundering, involving about N2bn.

The former governor was alleged to have defrauded the state government to the tune of N970m and another $4. 83m during the three months period he was governor of the state.

