Mother Of 7 Year Old Boy Attacked By Two Rottweilers In Lagos Shares New Photos Of Him

7-year-old Omonigho Abraham, (pictured above), made news in 2014 when he was severely attacked by two Rottweilers inside his parent’s compound at Adegboyega Street, Akesan Estate, in the Igando area of Lagos on September 25th.

The injuries he sustained were heartbreaking as he was in a very critical condition after the over an hour attack from the dogs. Three years later, Ominigho has healed and is looking better. His mother, Helen Edet Udo, shared new photos of him on her Facebook page and also expressed her gratitude to God

“Who said there is no God, Indeed there is God, for he said I will have mercy on whom I will have on and he had mercy on me. On 25th of September 2014 my son was beaten by two Rottweiler, and everyone thought the boy would not live, but that was when God took charge and gave that boy life in abundance. Today is his three years survival of the incident so join me to celebrate God for his life, I thank you Lord for your kindness towards my family”

Here are photos of him:

Comments

comments