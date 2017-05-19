Saturday , May 20 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Militants Kidnap Four Itsekiri leaders
MILITANTS

Militants Kidnap Four Itsekiri leaders

ayo 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four Itsekiri leaders and some officials of Elcrest, an indigenous firm, by suspected militants in Delta.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri, Delta, on Friday.

“The police backed by the military are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Aniamaka said.

Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre of Operations Delta Safe (OPDS), also said that OPDS was on top of the situation.

A reliable source in Warri said that the victims were kidnapped in a community in Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area at 5:00p.m. on Tuesday.

The source said that the victims were returning to Warri from Ureju Community when they were abducted.

“The community leaders had gone to show the officials of Elcrest, a location for the firm’s proposed free medical outreach.

“The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N36 million from the company and also requesting their inclusion in the company’s payroll,” the source said.

Comments

comments

Tags

About ayo

Check Also

Abducted Ondo Perm. Sec. Released

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppThe kidnapped permanent secretary of the Ondo State Hospital Management …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved