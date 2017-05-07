Methodist Church urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari as he returns to London for treatment

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Nyanya, has expressed concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, and called on the Church to pray for his quick recovery.

The Church made the call in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja at the end of the Annual Synod of the diocese, under the chairmanship of the Bishop of Nyanya, Rt. Rev Samuel Nortey.

The communiqué was signed by Very. Rev Noble Kalu, the Synod Secretary.

The Sunday synod is entitled: “God’s Word, My Guide’’.

Kalu, in the communiqué, commended Buhari for the fight against corruption, noting that the fight should be based on the rule of law and no sacred cows should be spared.

He also praised Buhari for the relative peace in the Niger Delta region through the dialogue option adopted by the Federal Government.

He called on Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic background to join hands with the present administration to build a country where peace, rule of law and freedom of speech reign.

“We call on the government to sustain the peace to revolve the Niger Delta issues.

“We call on the government to take action against the menace of killers in the guise of herdsmen who have been wreaking havoc on lives and property of helpless Nigerians across the country.

“We condemn the continued killings of innocent persons in Southern Kaduna and call for an immediate stop to the attacks,’’ he noted.

The synod secretary, in the communiqué, also urged government officials to stop blaming past administrators for the current economic downturn, adding that they should focus on ways to move the nation forward.

Buhari jets out for medical check

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari departed Nigeria for London Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President assured Nigerians that there is no cause for worry”, said Femi Adesina, the media and publicity adviser

“He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors.

“Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution”.

The President had travelled on January for a similar check. He returned on 10 March, after 51 days.

He also travelled in June last year to check an ear infection.

