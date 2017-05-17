Media Mogul, Mike Awoyinfa Plans Colourful Wedding For Son

Wednesday , May 17 2017
1 min ago

Journalism Master and celebrated biographer, Mike Awoyinfa will add another feather of Father-in-Law to his well-decorated cap.

One of the sons of the co-founder of The Sun Newspaper identified as Kehinde Ayodeji Awoyinfa is set to wed his heartthrob and we hear that he is leaving no stone unturned.

Understandably, Kehinde who is a UK-trained Engineer is the first of the Awoyinfa boys that will walk down the aisles and  his parents are obviously over the moon.

The handsome groom will wed his heartthrob, Temitope Omobolanle Kayode-Ojo on Saturday May 20th at a two-part ceremony beginning with a white-wedding at Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shortly after, all roads will lead to a colourful wedding reception ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC). Sources said the event will attract bigwigs including past and serving Governors, Ministers and the Presidency.

 

Beautiful Temitope is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Babatope and Oluropo Kayode-Ojo. She returned to Nigeria after pursuing a Masters Degree In Business Administration (MBA) to run a fast-growing bridal styling outfit known as, Lavish Bridal.

