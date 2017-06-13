MASSOB Distances Self From Plot To Attack Kanu’s Residence

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, has distanced itself from reports purportedly linking it with an alleged plot to attack the residence of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is coming on the heels of a rumor making the rounds that MASSOB is set to attack Kanu’s Country home at Isiama AfaraUkwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking with Journalists in Aba, MASSOB Zonal Leader, Abia Central, Felix Ezekwem, said MASSOB has been a non-violent organization and would not involve itself in any act of violence to attack or harm anyone.

He said the report is the handiwork of detractors of the group, explaining that the organization would not have bothered if it was not contacted by some security agencies and peace loving Nigerians across the federation.

He pointed out that due to the non-violent struggle introduced by its founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, MASSOB has restrained itself from acts of violence, despite the attack and arrest of its members in some states of the country.

According to him, “Why would anybody associate MASSOB with a purported plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s residence?, We are not quarreling with any individual or group, our preoccupation is the struggle for the actualization of an independent state of Biafra. The struggle is our life.

“Since Chief Ralph Uwazuruike founded MASSOB in 1999, it has been a non-violent organization; nobody has ever associated us with violence. The celebration of our anniversary on May 22 was not violent. If MASSOB was a violent organization, we would not have expelled some of our former leading members who were associated with violence.

“We urge the purveyors of such wicked information to look elsewhere. We are used to such antics of the enemy; it has been their style to try to distract us from the struggle. MASSOB refuses to be distracted.”

