I Married HIV Positive wife For love, Man Tells Court

A businessman, Emeka Ndu, on Tuesday told a Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, that he `blindly married an HIV positive wife out of love.’

Ndu was responding to a divorce petition filed by his wife, Ella.

“Before we got married, I and my wife went for a HIV test, my wife tested positive, while I tested negative.

“Because of the love I had for her, I still went ahead to marry her against the advice l got from some of her family members,’’ he said.

He stated that he was warned not to marry her because of her attitude, that if he did, he would surely regret it, but that too did not stop him.

Ndu told the court that he started taking care of his wife from when she was in Senior Secondary School (SSS1), paying her rents and school fees up to the university level.

He said that all he could get from his wife as reward for his love was infidelity.

“My wife brings her lovers into our matrimonial home and makes love with them.

“My children and my workers confirmed it, that it happens mostly at weekends when I have gone to school,’’ he said.

He also said that his wife was not trustworthy and she “exhibits characters unbecoming of a responsible married woman.

“The series of problems that l am having with my wife always bother on infidelity, betrayal and lies,” he said.

The respondent also said that when his wife was in charge of his shop, there was always shortage of cash which she cannot account for.

“One day I saw a receipt of a landed property bought by my wife, yet she did not have any other source of income except my shop,” he said.

Ndu said that his had bad influence on the children, adding “since she left the house, my children have been winning awards in church.’’

He prayed the court to grant him custody of the children.

Ella Ndu, the petitioner, who was also present in court, denied all the allegations and prayed the court not to grant her husband the custody of the children.

The judge, Mr Everyman Eleanya, adjourned the case until July 13, for further hearing.

