iumphant Man U players with their trophy

Manchester United Champions of Europe

Manchester United are Champions of Europe, after beating Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

It was the first time that United would win this second tier UEFA trophy.

The victory was the second trophy won by United in the first season under Jose Mourinho’s  watch. And it is even sweeter, as it comes with a qualification ticket for the lucrative UEFA Champions’ League group stage next season.

Paul Pogba scored United’s first goal with an 18-yard strike, which was deflected into goal in the 18th minute.

Then in the second half, Henrik Mkhitaryan doubled United’s advantage in just three minutes of play.

