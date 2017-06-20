Man Strips 13-year-Old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man Adeoye Oreyomi, for allegedly chaining his 13-year-old son, Demola, hands and feet over N2,000 theft.

The suspect who lived on Dokun Street, Ewuga in Sagamu, Ogun State, according to police reports, was said to have stripped the boy naked before using a chain to tie him on both hands and legs and padlocked the chain at both ends.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the people in Oreyomi’s neighbourhood who feared that the Demola might give up the ghost quickly alerted police at Sagamu Divisional Headquarters of the victim’s plight.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene where the boy who was soaked in his own blood was rescued and taken to Owokoniran Hospital Sagamu for medical attention and the suspect was arrested.

He said, “From what the police gathered, the suspect had earlier flogged the son leading to cuts all over his body. He later chained his hands and legs, and locked both ends with padlocks.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

He equally warned that the command would not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody no matter how highly placed the person might be.

Comments

comments