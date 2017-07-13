Man Sells His Wife And Daughter To Ritualists For N270K In Lagos

A man has been arrested for allegedly selling his wife and daughter for N270,000 to ritualists in Lagos.

According to social media user (adaslimshow) who shared the sad story, the man revealed that the deal was originally N200,000 for the wife alone as the ritualists asked whether he could add his daughter for N70,000 – a deal which he agreed to.

The man’s mother-in-law have been asking for the whereabouts of her daughter and grand-daughter.

According to Ada, the man scaled more than ten fences before getting to her estate, he ended up in a church and God arrested him.

After receiving mild beatings from the wife’s family, the man was finally taken away by the police in a patrol van.

