Man In Police Net For Trying To Sell His Father’s House After A Sex Romp With His Calabar Lover

Friday Ejemai, 34, and his lover, Blessing David have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly attacking and stabbing his elder sister, Helen over their late father’s property, Pmexpress reports.

It was gathered that this happened after the Edo State-born Friday met Blessing who is from Calabar in Cross River State. Blessing reportedly engaged him in “hot” sex and he decided to sell their late father’s property to marry her. .

According Friday, he met Blessing 7 months ago and he was deeply in love with her and wanted to marry her to beat other men. However, the obstacle to achieve his desire was lack of funds because he reportedly sold his commercial bus after he met her and used the money to sustain their relationship. .

Friday thereafter met with his mother and other members of his family at their family house in Ikotun, and informed them of his intention to marry Blessing. He suggested that their late father’s house be sold and the proceeds shared, so that he could use his own share to marry Blessing and start a business. .

He was however, rebuffed. Aggrieved, Friday and Blessing later went to his sister, Helen’s house to demand for the house documents to enable him sell the house, but Helen refused. .

They reportedly attacked her, broke bottles, stabbed her severally and damaged some properties in the house. The matter was reported to the police and the duo were arrested and charged to court. .

At the Ejigbo Magistrates court, they pleaded not guilty. The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 and ordered them to be remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

