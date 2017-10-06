Man kills Baby Mama, Shoots Daughter After Facebook Post

A 26-year-old Zambian woman and her 2-year-old daughter were both shot last night by her baby daddy minutes after she wrote a post on Facebook about moody people.

Precious Manganisa, 26, had gone to her baby daddy’s house in Ibex Hill, Meanwood in Lusaka province, Zambia last night to pick their daughter who she left with him. On getting there, a quarrel allegedly ensued between Precious and 34-year-old Nshinka Kaputo and he shot her and their daughter in the neck. Precious died of her injuries. Luckily, the little girl cheated death and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Minutes before she was shot, Precious, who was a Multichoice employee, left a post on Facebook which many now say most likely had to do with her baby daddy.

She wrote: “I honestly think moody people are the retarded! Literally psychopaths! Y’all just wake up angry at the world like who upset you?”

Zambia Police released a statement today confirming the incident. Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata Katongo, said in the statement that the baby daddy is now in police custody.

The statement reads: ” We received a report of murder which happened in Lusaka Province yesterday, 05th October, 2017 at about 2000 hours in Mean wood ibex hill area in which Nshinka Kaputo aged 34 of unknown house number in Mean wood is alleged to have shot dead his girlfriend, Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a Pistol.

“The victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months who was at her father’s residence in Mean wood.

“She sustained a bullet wound on the neck. The scene was visited and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The baby was also shot in the neck and the projectile was stuck in the neck. It has been extracted by medical personnel at Fairview Hospital.

“The accused person is detained in police custody while the body is lying in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

