Man Kidnaps Himself, Demands N60m From Sibling

The police in Lagos have arrested one Ufom Udoh for allegedly staging his kidnap in order to fleece his sibling. The incident occurred on July 3, at Liverpool, Apapa.

It was gathered that one Victor Udoh, had reported at the police command that his younger brother was kidnapped by unknown persons. According to the command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, the case was referred to the anti-kidnapping unit and they swung into action. .

According to TheNation, he said the unit traced all calls the complainant got on his phone, adding that it led to the arrest of one Paul Okiemute, who reported the case at Udoh’s work place. Okiemute, upon questioning, confessed that Udoh staged his own kidnap to collect money from his elder brother due to his financial problems. .

Famous-Cole said: “The suspect said he made calls to the victim’s elder brother with an unknown number demanding a ransom of N60 million. Udoh was later picked up and he confessed to the crime. .

He said he had checked into a hotel at Iyana-Ipaja area on July 3, where he spent three nights without food and water. The suspect said he later trekked to Ifo area in Ogun state, only to return to Lagos looking frail for his story to look convincing.”

Police spokesman said the Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that Udoh and his accomplice be charged to court to serve as deterrent to others likely to cause breach of peace.

Comments

comments