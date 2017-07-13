Man In Handcuffs Proposes To Girlfriend As He’s Being Arrested

A man choose an unusual moment to pop the question. Police body camera video captured Brandon Thompson who was being arrested for six felony warrants on his birthday, getting down on one knee and proposing to his lady.

Bride-to-be, Leandria Keith told Newson6 “Oh my gosh is he serious? But I knew I was gonna say yes. Like I love him a lot. We go through our ups and downs. I guess it’s like an unconditional love, you know?

Amazing, very amazing. It feels great. I know that he loves me and I love him and we can get through anything together; There’s all kinds of situations out here, everybody makes choices everyday. I love him.

I’m ready to spend the rest of my life with him,” she said “When the other officer told me he was gonna propose I think my initial response was, are you kidding me?” said Lincoln Anderson, Muskogee Police Department spokesman. .

Anderson hopes that this act of kindness shows that police are not just there to take people to jail, but also they’re human beings who feel much of the same feelings, too. But he also hopes that Thompson learns a valuable lesson. .

“Maybe by him taking this step to propose to her, so they can get married, he can take a step to getting his life together and putting these warrants behind him and improving the life of his kids and his future wife,” Anderson said.

Comments

comments