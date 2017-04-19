Man In Court For Defiling Neighbour’s Daughter

A 28-year-oldman, Victor Onyekamuo, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s under- aged daughter, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, a trader, who resides at Bankole Street, Oregun, Ikeja is being tried for defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 21 at the defendant’s residence.

Ogu said that the accused sent the girl on an errand and on her arrival shut the door and defiled her.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, entered a “not guilty” plea.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case till May 8 for mention.

Comments

comments