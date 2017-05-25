London Doctors Reveal State Of Buhari’s Health

Ailing President Muhammadu Buhari has regained his strength, significantly improved, doing very good, okay and awaiting his doctor’s nod to return to Nigeria

The President left Nigeria for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment.

Premium Time reports that only his physicians can determine when he will return to Nigeria and to work.

“Oh yes; we thank God,” a source in the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom, told this newspaper when asked if the president’s health had improved substantially.

“He is doing very good; he is ok but his doctors will determine (when he will return).”

The official, who sees Mr. Buhari regularly, asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss the president’s condition with journalists.

He had returned to Nigeria on March 10 after spending 51 days in the British capital during attending to his health.

Upon his return, the president said he “couldn’t recall being so sick since he was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs.”

He also said he could not recall ever having blood transfusion before.

The president also hinted that he would return to the UK for further treatment.

“I’m feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks,” Mr. Buhari had said while addressing the country.

The embassy source expressed sadness that some Nigerians could wish the president dead, saying “(it is) sad that any human being will wish another dead.”

“It’s sad but God is all seeing and will always suffice and to Him we submit all our affairs. They have failed and will continue to fail.”

Meanwhile, women from all walks of life on Wednesday converged in Abuja for a one-day prayer and fasting session for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The women, led by President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Shoda said the prayers had become necessary to ensure the good health of the president.

“We have been praying as individuals in our closet but this time, we have decided to hold this open prayer for our president.

“We want him to recover quickly and return to work. The council has decided to make this prayer a monthly routine to ensure that things work well in this country also.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and it is our responsibility to always pray for our leaders, most especially our president, irrespective of our political affiliations,’’ she said

Shoda said that the prayer session was also held to ask God to restore the glory of Nigeria and move the country forward.

Also speaking, Anna Nosike, the founder Gender Support for Women Emancipation and Empowerment Development told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the prayer session was to bring down the Hand of God upon Nigeria.

