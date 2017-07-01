Lionel Messi weds childhood girlfriend Antonela

Football world has been sent into celebration mood as Argentine and Barcelona FC football star Lionel Messi walked down the aisle with 29-year-old Antonela Roccuzzo.

Messi married his sweetheart in his hometown in what has been called the “wedding of the century” at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario.

No fewer than 50 football stars and celebrities were among the 260 guests that attended the wedding with hundreds of police deployed for the event.

The 30-year-old Messi met Roccuzzo as a child before he moved to Spain at an early age of 13.

Messi met Roccuzzo when he was just five years old. She is the cousin of his best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional football player.

The football star accepted an offer to play for Barcelona when he was 13, on condition that they pay for treatment for his growth hormone deficiency.

Barcelona strikers Luis Suárez, Neymar, Gerard Piqué and his wife, Colombia’s pop star Shakira were among the guests at the wedding which took place on Friday.

Sergio Agüero, was also present.

Reports say Messi did not invite any of his recent coaches, including Pep Guardiola, who is now at Manchester City.

Argentina’s other big football legend, Diego Maradona, was also omitted from the list, according to the local press.

A private security firm was contracted to keep gatecrashers at a distance.

About 150 journalists received accreditation to enter a special press area, but were not given full access to the venue, organisers said.

Comments

comments