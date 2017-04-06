Light has triumphed over darkness —Orubebe

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, said yesterday, that light has triumphed over darkness and he was taking back his murdered integrity.

Orubebe was reacting to an Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, ruling, which struck out a six-count charge preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, over his alleged complicity in a N1.97 billion contract fraud.

Orubebe, in a telephone conversation Vanguard in Abuja, said that he made a covenant with his God never to steal from government nor deprive Niger Deltans of their due.

“I made a vow in 2007 not to disappoint God when I took oath of office to serve my motherland as a minister. Though men were out to ruin me, my Jehovah has vindicated me. In fact, I have seen the goodness of the Lord today,” he said.

Orubebe, who maintained that he was only an innocent victim, marked to be sacrificed because of his intimate relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan, said:“The innocent may fall, the innocent may stumble, but he will never suffer in vain.

“Aside the fact that I hold my integrity and faith in God in high esteem, I went into government to serve Nigerians, not my pocket nor bank accounts. Right from the day I was taken to court, I maintained that I was innocent and God has proved that today.

“Truth may live a difficult life, but it will always prevail. I am now vindicated; my tarnished image has been restored and I can again be celebrated by my admirers. I hold no grudge, against any man.”

