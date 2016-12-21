UBA Top Up
Libya was hell says Nigerian returnee who wanted to go to Europe by road
Precious Chioma cries as she recounts the ordeal she passed through with her two sons in their attempt to illegally travel to Europe from Nigeria. She sold all of her possessions to finance the trip but ended up in a Libyan prison after she was caught with her children hiding in suffocating conditions inside a watermelon truck. (PRNewsFoto/Emmanuel TV)

Another 140 Nigerians who voluntarily agreed to return to Nigeria from Libya where they have been stranded on Tuesday arrived the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Lagos, aboard a Libyan Airlines plane.

One of the returnees described her experience in Libya as living in hell.

Mrs Ifeoluwa Adeosun, an indigene of Owo in Ondo State,  said she sold all her property to travel to Germany when her husband, Adeosun died.

She however lamented that she suffered a lot while in Libya.

She said she decided to go abroad in search of the means to take care of her children after the demise of her husband.

She thanked IOM and Federal Government for her trip back to Nigeria.

Adeosun appealed to the Federal Government to evacuate other Nigerians in Libya, adding that they are suffering there.

Among the 140 returnees were 74 adult females, 52 adult males, one female child, two male children, three female infants, two male infants and six unaccompanied kids, out of which five are female and one male.

Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sidi, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), facilitated their journey back into the country.

Sidi, who was represented by Dr Onimode Bandele, Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA said:

“What makes this special is that we have four minor accompanied among them.

“We have to do proper training to see that these people are united with their families.

“We have three medical cases on board and our doctors are aware of their cases and waiting to attend to them,” he said.

The director general thanked the IOM that made it possible for the Nigerians to return home and the Nigeria government who mobilised different agencies for the exercise.

He advised the returnees to stop running away from the country, adding that they should stay to develop the country together with their compatriots.

“My advice for you is to sit down at home, struggle and let’s develop our country. The country you are running to, their citizens developed it. If all of us run out of the country, who will develop it.

“So let stay back, struggle, work hard and ensure that our country is a better place for us,” he said.

Head of Lagos Office of IOM, Dr Nahashon Thuo, said most of the returnees were trying to cross to Europe without valid immigration papers.

Thuo said they were arrested by Libyan Immigration.

He, whoever, said the returnees indicated their interest to return to Nigeria, adding that they would be given 50 dollars each by the organisation.

Several government agencies were on hand to receive the returnees. Among the agencies were the Nigeria Immigration Service, Port Health from the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Agency against Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIPs) (NAN)

18 comments

  1. Esther Benson
    December 21, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Who send you?

    Reply
  2. Josephmary Ushie
    December 21, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Nigeria no good,we that are here are used to d bad nigeria,that money they waste trying to go abroad shld hv bn use to start small business

    Reply
  3. Mo Yusuf
    December 21, 2016 at 2:40 pm

    Libya is no more save 4 anybody who is still dere living…since when dey Used der own hand 2 punish dem selfs…ad God his helping dem 2 do dat better…

    Reply
  4. Emmanuel Okpeh
    December 21, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    Yeye wan go die he carry him 2boys.

    Reply
  5. Adetunji Adeniyi Alaba
    December 21, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    who send them

    Reply
  6. Uzo Mark
    December 21, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    Nah godwin

    Reply
  7. Madukwe Chibuzor
    December 21, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    Tripoli and Benghazi, used to be a home of quiet storm but not again. Sharp dudes left the country before it got worse as it’s now

    Reply
  8. Muhammedjamiu Aliyu Fache
    December 21, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    What good or,sense does it make for some one sending oneself to an exile?In my own opinion,runing away frm d prsent econimic crises is like adding salt to an injury.Letz stay to salvage it together.

    Reply
  9. Cyrus Awuse
    December 21, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    Better 4 dem oooo

    Reply
  10. Mathias Ejeh
    December 21, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    What an eye opener for them.

    Reply
  11. Adewale Babalola
    December 21, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Nigeria is a safe country

    Reply
  12. Lucky Ihuoma Ufomba
    December 21, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Nothing they happen

    Reply
  13. Irawo Musiliu
    December 22, 2016 at 4:11 am

    Why they are more better than us libya..Algeria in many ways….a little africa….there monies…work ., foods alone…no fake drugs in their phamarcy or hospitals..their roads.security but …some of them…are bads pple..amongs themselves…

    Reply
  14. Deco Ventures
    December 22, 2016 at 4:47 am

    140 Naija Souls? Millions are still there, hardly you find a GHANAIAN roaming our street again, unlike in the past ( 70thies) why? THINGS WERE IN ORDER IN GHANA, GOOD GOVERNANCE, ours is just opposite, TRAVELINGS & PROBES JAMBOREE.

    Reply
  15. Irawo Musiliu
    December 22, 2016 at 4:54 am

    When their govmnt provides for their pple to benefits…from the govmnt….in many ways….time to work…time to eat…and time to relax b4 u go back to work….again…..Dont blames them…many pple thinks …is very easy…Many pple betrays them..lies..to them..that it is very easy cheap to cross or reached europe…it is not easy for them….is worst..hell…to survived alone…a little makes it..but ..many blames themselves…our govmnt must try more to do more for us…and dont be lazy pls…try to do somethings than being doing nothing…Did we enjoys Nigeria govmnt like libya..Algeria govmnts..totally know..the govmnt… politicians…corruptions av killed us the giant of africans…they av plans for their pple and their country…who spoilts nigeria….nigerians…

    Reply
  16. Sunny James
    December 22, 2016 at 8:26 am

    What a piece of crap write up, musiliu!

    Reply

