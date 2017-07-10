Monday , July 10 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Lawyer Wants Teachers' Welfare Prioritised

Malena Onoruvwe 10 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Funsho Kayode, on Monday said consistency in the payment of teachers’ salary would boost their moral and improve standard of education nationwide.

Kayode, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, also said teachers needed to be motivated for them to be diligent in their service delivery.

“Teachers are human beings and not robots where you just programme them to work. They need motivation to boost their moral.

“How do you expect someone who has not been paid for a while to show commitment toward the job? The output will be zero.

“Our leaders must understand that teachers are not slaves. Their salary must be consistent, if really we want to revive the dying education system in the country,’’ Kayode said.

The legal practitioner also called on government at all levels to prioritise teachers’ welfare for the country to have quality education.

“Teachers are nation builders. They are as important as any other civil servant in the country, because they impact and train the future leaders.’’(NAN)

 

