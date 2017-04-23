Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke to be buried after autopsy

The first civilian governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died earlier today will be buried in Ede, his hometown after an autopsy as directed by his younger brother, Deji Adeleke.

The 62-year-old three-time Senator died at a private hospital in Osogbo after succumbing to a protracted ailment.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the residence of the former governor in Ede reports that the atmosphere was emotional as his corpse was brought in at about 1:10 p.m., preparatory to the Islamic burial rites but the corpse was taken back to the hospital for autopsy following the directive by his brother

A huge crowd of sympathisers and family members were seen weeping uncontrollably on sighting the corpse of the flamboyant politician and socialite.

Adeleke had won the Osun West senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2003 and 2007. He lost in 2011.

He, however, defected from the PDP in the build up to the 2015 general elections and won again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

