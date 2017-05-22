Tuesday , May 23 2017
Home / News / Local News / Late Aminu Kano’s Wife Shatu, Dies At 89

Late Aminu Kano’s Wife Shatu, Dies At 89

ayo 10 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Hajiya Shatu Aminu Kano, Wife of the late Malam Aminu Kano, is dead.

Alhaji Aminu Kabara, a grandson to the deceased, who made the announcement, said Shatu died at the age of 89 on Sunday night after a prolonged illness.

Her death is coming 34 years after the demise of her husband late Aminu Kano, a radical politician and founder of Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) who died in April 1983.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was unable to attend the annual memorial lecture for her late husband for two years due to the ailment. ‎

The deceased’s funeral prayer was attended by Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the state executive council and most contemporaries of late Aminu Kano.

Late Hajiya Shatu, who is survived by 15 grandchildren, was buried at Dan Dolo cemetery Kano, according to Islamic injunctions.

