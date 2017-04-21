LASG To Construct Three New General Hospitals

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to construct three new ultra modern General Hospitals this year to improve healthcare delivery.

LASG also directed contractors handling several ongoing road projects across the State to return to their various sites or risks their contracts being terminated

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode announced this on Friday at the second quarterly Town Hall Meeting for the year and seventh in the series held at Shibiri/Ekunpa Area Office in Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area.

The governor said his administration was already concluding the necessary paperwork before the contractors would move to site.

The Governor, who took time to take questions from community leaders, traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders and party leaders in the area, said the decision to bring the Town Hall Meeting to Oto-Awori LCDA was in continuation of his commitment to leave no community behind in the development of the State.

He said he was also in the area to listen to the requests of the people in the axis and see how his administration could respond accordingly.

Responding to the request for a General Hospital to be constructed in the area, Governor Ambode said three new facilities have been catered for in the 2017 budget.

“Talking about General Hospitals, in the budget we have designated General Hospitals for three areas and Ojo Local Government is one of them. It is in the pipeline, its just a matter of time, we are already closing in on it,” he said.

Governor Ambode also assured that efforts would be made to improve healthcare service delivery in the riverine area in Oto Awori, saying that residents in such areas have remained relevant in the government’s achievements over the years.

“This area is traditionally and historically known to be a major supporter of government and we must give them back for the support which they have always been known for,” he said.

The Governor also acceded to the request of the residents for the rehabilitation of the access roads linking the area to the Alimosho General Hospital which they currently use pending the construction of a nearby General Hospital.

He, therefore, directed the State Public Works Corporation to immediately fix the roads to improve accessibility to the facility.

The Governor directed contractors handling several ongoing road projects across the State to return to their various sites or risks their contracts being terminated, saying that his administration would not tolerate any form of laxity in project delivery.

“I like the idea of bringing to the fore the issue of uncompleted projects. If we are able to do a link bridge in 11 months, if we are able to do Ajah flyover in 13 months and Abule Egba flyover in 13 months and we are going to commission all of them next month, how can these roads be there forever? So, obviously we should use the same spirit of delivering service to do all the outstanding roads. The Ministry of Works must go back to these sites, I must know what is going on within the next few days,” he said.

