Kingdom Of Jordan Donates Military Hardware To Nigeria In Support Of Fight Against Terrorism

Malena Onoruvwe 17 mins ago Local News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in New York, thanked the Kingdom of Jordan for its support to Nigeria’s campaign against terrorism and insurgency with the donation of military hardware and pledge to further supply helicopters.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with King Abdullah II shortly after his address to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President said the very expensive donation of about 200 Armoured Fighting Vehicles “reflects true concern for Nigeria’s security situation and genuine goodwill towards a friendly nation.”

President Buhari also reassured King Abdullah of Nigeria’s commitment towards the proposed Aqaba Process with countries in the region as well as Nigeria’s willingness to play a leading role in bringing together countries in the West African sub-region into this collective security arrangement.

The Jordanian King had earlier informed the Nigerian President that his Government was in the process of opening an embassy in Abuja in the next few months, and appreciated the support being extended to his country by the Nigerian government in this regard.

He told President Buhari that his National Security Adviser would soon be working out the finer details of the Aqaba Process with his Nigerian counterpart.

President Buhari was accompanied to the bilateral meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Bande.

 

