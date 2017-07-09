Sunday , July 9 2017
Pastor-E-A-Adeboye

More kidnappers will fall – Adeboye

Charles Igbinidu 11 hours ago

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has renewed his holy war against kidnappers and those he described as making life difficult for the common man.

Before his message, titled, ABBA FATHER 6, at the July edition of the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said his focus would be prosperity, stressing, however, that he did not fall into the category of prosperity preachers.

Nine days after Adeboye declared holy war on kidnappers and herdsmen killing people across the nation, suspected kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and some of his gang members were arrested in Lagos.

Visibly still angry at the continued activities of kidnappers across the country, the pastor, at last Friday’s programme, urged the mammoth crowd to pray: “Father, not just the kingpins, root out every kidnapper in every part of the country.”

On prosperity preaching, he said: “Some are called prosperity preachers because they always preach about prosperity; some are called faith preachers because they focus on faith. “Some are called grace preachers because they focus on grace. Very few are called holiness preachers. Which group do you think I belong: ‘Holiness preacher.’”

